Tollywood joins #PostNoEvil campaign of Andhra Pradesh

These actions are part of a broader effort to ensure social media serves as a platform for fair and dignified discourse.

Adding momentum to this campaign, the Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation has rolled out ‘Three Monkeys’ posters statewide, symbolising the values of ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ on social media. Joining this drive, actors such as Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nikhil Siddharth, Adivi Sesh, Teja Sajja, and director Anil Ravipudi, alongside former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, have posted videos urging the public to respect others’ privacy and refrain from abusive behaviour.

Their message emphasises, “Clean social media can be achieved through awareness and discipline. Post no evil against women or any individual.” Police and CID officials, as part of a special drive, have registered over 100 cases to enforce discipline on social media. These cases focus on abusive language, defamation, and sharing unverified or doctored images. CID teams are actively monitoring identified social media accounts that spread misinformation and cyberbullying, filing detailed reports against offenders.

The involvement of Tollywood stars has amplified the campaign’s impact, encouraging social media users to adopt responsible practices.

Officials hope these measures will lead to a healthier digital environment, fostering constructive dialogue and mutual respect online.