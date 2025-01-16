Tollywood joins #PostNoEvil campaign of Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government and the Police Department have intensified efforts to curb abusive language, unverified news, and morphed images on social media, and Tollywood actors have joined the initiative. Film star Daggubati Venkatesh, along with other prominent celebrities, has supported the #PostNoEvil campaign, creating significant awareness among social media users to promote responsible online behaviour.
Under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive, the State launched a crackdown on abusive content to foster healthy discussions. Police have issued notices to over 100 individuals under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and arrested several for posting defamatory content, promoting enmity, and circulating obscene or morphed photos of leaders, including Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy.
These actions are part of a broader effort to ensure social media serves as a platform for fair and dignified discourse.
Adding momentum to this campaign, the Andhra Pradesh Digital Corporation has rolled out ‘Three Monkeys’ posters statewide, symbolising the values of ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’ on social media. Joining this drive, actors such as Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Nikhil Siddharth, Adivi Sesh, Teja Sajja, and director Anil Ravipudi, alongside former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj, have posted videos urging the public to respect others’ privacy and refrain from abusive behaviour.
Their message emphasises, “Clean social media can be achieved through awareness and discipline. Post no evil against women or any individual.” Police and CID officials, as part of a special drive, have registered over 100 cases to enforce discipline on social media. These cases focus on abusive language, defamation, and sharing unverified or doctored images. CID teams are actively monitoring identified social media accounts that spread misinformation and cyberbullying, filing detailed reports against offenders.
The involvement of Tollywood stars has amplified the campaign’s impact, encouraging social media users to adopt responsible practices.
Officials hope these measures will lead to a healthier digital environment, fostering constructive dialogue and mutual respect online.