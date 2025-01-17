Amit Shah, CM Naidu to inaugurate NIDM campus, NDRF battalion HQ in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the new campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion headquarters at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district on January 19.

According to an official release from the State BJP office on Thursday, Amit Shah will arrive in Vijayawada on Saturday (January 18) night, and will meet Naidu at his Undavalli residence.

On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate the campus and headquarters around 11.30 am. NDRF Commandant VVN Prasanna Kumar said the battalion headquarters was constructed at a cost of 110 crore in 50 acres.

The new facility consists of a training centre, administrative block, quarters for staff and barracks, stores, a kennel and other facilities.

The National Institute of Disaster Management campus was constructed at a cost of Rs 50 crore with all modern facilities, said Joint Director Colonel Panagani Srinivasulu Reddy.