Andhra Pradesh government to look into conversion of lands

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, decided to conduct an in-depth study of lands removed from the prohibited list, and converted as freehold. The district in-charge ministers were directed to study the discrepancies and submit a report by the next Cabinet meeting.

The State Cabinet also gave its nod for the regularisation of Village and Ward Secretaries, Mini-Hydel Power Projects (1 MW and 2.7 MW) on Thotapalle Barrage over Nagavali River in Srikakulam district, and Rs 700 crore loan for paddy procurement among others.

Briefing mediapersons of the Cabinet decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said the issue of converting prohibitory lands under the 22A list of the Registration Act 1908 into freehold lands during the previous YSRCP regime was discussed at length.

“The government will ensure that no injustice is done to the poor pertaining to their lands,” he said. Even the anomalies during the resurvey will be set right and the resurvey will be done properly, he assured.

The government will soon issue guidelines for the distribution of house sites to the poor who do not have any kind of shelter both in rural and urban areas. A decision to this effect was taken in the Cabinet.

“Three cents of land will be distributed to the homeless in rural areas, while two cents in urban areas. Earlier, several house sites which were confined to paper will be cancelled, will be issued afresh,” he explained. Further, the Cabinet gave its nod for regularisation of houses built by the poor in the government lands which do not have any kind of legal tangles, he revealed.

To strengthen real-time governance at the village and ward level, the Cabinet approved the proposal for rationalisation of functionaries at the secretariats. Village/ward secretariats will be segregated into three categories, and will be headed by village/ward secretaries.

It also approved the construction of a flood retaining wall on Guntur side of Krishna river downstream of Praksam Barrage, exemption of stamp duty and registration fee for transferring 2,596 acres to APICDC at Kopparthy (Kadapa) and 2,621.15 acres at Orvakal (Kurnool), he added.