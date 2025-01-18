RRR case: Andhra Pradesh government initiates probe against IPS officer

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the custodial torture case of former MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju (RRR), the State government has initiated disciplinary action against Director General (DG) rank officer PV Sunil Kumar. The government has appointed Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) RP Sisodia as the inquiring authority, and Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Harish Kumar Gupta as presiding officer to investigate the charges against Sunil Kumar. A GO to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Friday.

As per the GO, Sunil Kumar was asked to submit a written statement of defence in which he denied the charges framed against him in a complaint lodged by Raju. Sunil Kumar urged the government to drop charges against him. Sunil Kumar, a 1993 batch IPS officer, was accused of torturing Raju during CID custody in 2021 for his adverse comments against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the failures of the YSRCP government.