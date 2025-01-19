CM Chandrababu Naidu to leave for Davos summit on January 19 to promote ‘Brand AP', get investments

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos to promote the ‘Brand Andhra Pradesh’ and attract investments to the State. This event, featuring global business leaders, provides an opportunity to secure investments by showcasing the State’s potential.

Since assuming office, Naidu has successfully attracted investments with major companies like Google, which already signed agreements with the AP government. In just seven months, the State has entered into agreements for investments exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore, with projects such as ArcelorMittal Steel and BPCL units set to begin soon.

The CM’s team will depart Amaravati on Sunday evening, with a stop in Delhi before reaching Zurich at 1:30 am. The CM will meet the Indian Ambassador, and engage with industrialists, including 10 at Hilton Hotel and Telugu industrialists at Hyatt Hotel under the ‘Meet and Greet with Telugu Diaspora’ event. He will then travel to Davos, where he will attend a dinner meeting with industrialists, and have a special meeting with ArcelorMittal’s Lakshmi Mittal.

On Day 2, he will participate in sessions on Green Hydrogen, and meet CEOs from companies like Coca-Cola, LG, Cisco, and others. He will also meet UAE Economy Minister Abdulla Bin and join discussions.

Additionally, Naidu will take part in media discussions with national and international outlets, including Bloomberg, to explain AP’s policies.

The Chief Minister will meet more business leaders on Day 3 and attend several meetings each day. On the fourth day, he will return to Zurich and then head back to India. His visit, with Industries Minister TG Bharath and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, aims to promote Brand AP, attract large-scale investments, and create job opportunities for the State’s youth. The State government believes this visit will play a crucial role in achieving its objectives.