Guntur Municipal Corporation ramps up efforts to improve air quality

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has set its focus on improving air quality in the city by taking measures to contain air pollution.

It may be recalled that Guntur secured the third spot in the country in the Swachh Vayu Survekshan contest organised as part of the national clean air program for 2023-24.

The civic body has implemented various initiatives and programmes for the same. As a result, the greenery in the city increased to 30% which was only 17% in 2021.

Commissioner P Srinivasulu said they have already constructed JKC college road and the four-lane Brodipet road as a pilot project under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and plan more roads in a similar model to reduce air pollution.

Pollution Control Board (PCB) authorities will monitor the air quality levels and send reports to the GMC from time to time. GMC has also decided to use water tankers to sprinkle water on gravel roads to contain the spread of dust during the construction of new roads.