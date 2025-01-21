Andhra Pradesh's eco-friendly toys to shine at R-Day show

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is set to showcase the 400-year-old legacy of Etikoppaka Bommalu, the eco-friendly wooden toys, through a tableau that will roll along Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The intricate and culturally significant toys, a heritage craft of the State, were selected from various themes presented by officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, P Kiran Kumar, said this marks the fourth consecutive year that Andhra Pradesh’s tableau will feature in the parade.

Etikoppaka toys, celebrated for their detailed carvings and timeless artistry, are more than just playthings; they reflect rich cultural heritage, depicting mythological figures and designs inspired by ancient civilizations such as Mohenjo Daro and Harappa.