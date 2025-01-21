Andhra Pradesh's eco-friendly toys to shine at R-Day show

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is set to showcase the 400-year-old legacy of Etikoppaka Bommalu, the eco-friendly wooden toys, through a tableau that will roll along Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. The intricate and culturally significant toys, a heritage craft of the State, were selected from various themes presented by officials.
Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department, P Kiran Kumar, said this marks the fourth consecutive year that Andhra Pradesh’s tableau will feature in the parade.
Etikoppaka toys, celebrated for their detailed carvings and timeless artistry, are more than just playthings; they reflect rich cultural heritage, depicting mythological figures and designs inspired by ancient civilizations such as Mohenjo Daro and Harappa.
These toys are made with rounded edges and painted with non-toxic natural dyes, ensuring they are safe for children. Notably, they are the only toys in India to receive a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, he added.
The tableau will feature a 14-foot Lord Vinayaka with his Mushika vahana, followed by traditional band toys in the front.
The rear portion will depict artists crafting toys, with spinning tops showcasing children playing. Behind them, large toy representations of Lord Venkateswara, Hanuman, and Krishna will be displayed. The cart will be adorned with Etikoppaka bells, rangoli patterns, and toy figurines of kings and queens. A team of 18 local artists is involved in creating the tableau, accompanied by a 55-second theme song that will play as it moves along the parade route.
The craft of Etikoppaka toy-making traces its roots to Nakkapalli in Anakapalle district, where it began in the early 1800s. In the early 20th century, artisans migrated to Etikoppaka, enriching the tradition further. The toys are crafted from the wood of the Ankudu tree (Wrightia tinctoria), known for its softness and pliability.
The process, called ‘turned wood lacquer craft,’ involves using lac, a resinous secretion mixed with natural dyes from seeds, bark, roots, and leaves—to create vibrant, enduring hues.
Etikoppaka toys garnered global admiration for their eco-friendly design and aesthetic charm, captivating audiences from the United States to other parts of the world.