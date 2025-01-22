TDP State President Palla Srinivasa credits Naidu for rescue of steel plant

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which faced dire financial challenges and was on the brink of collapse, was saved due to the decisive leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He stated that the credit for rescuing the steel plant during tough times goes to Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA government at the Centre.
Speaking to media on Tuesday, he extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh, and Jana Sena supremo K Pawan Kalyan for their support in securing a revival package for the steel plant. Dispelling rumours about privatisation, he stated, “The Union government would not have allocated funds if there were plans for privatisation.
If the plant operates at 100% capacity for two years, there is a possibility of merging it with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).”
He emphasised that TDP had promised to protect VSP during the elections and has now fulfilled its commitment by securing `11,440 crore.
The TDP State president credited leaders like Union Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu and MP Sribharat for continuing the legacy of their predecessors, who were instrumental in the earlier revival efforts.
“This success is the result of collective efforts, including relentless struggle by the workers, displaced families, and the public,” he said.