TDP State President Palla Srinivasa credits Naidu for rescue of steel plant

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP State President and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which faced dire financial challenges and was on the brink of collapse, was saved due to the decisive leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He stated that the credit for rescuing the steel plant during tough times goes to Chandrababu Naidu and the NDA government at the Centre.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, he extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers and BJP leaders in Andhra Pradesh, and Jana Sena supremo K Pawan Kalyan for their support in securing a revival package for the steel plant. Dispelling rumours about privatisation, he stated, “The Union government would not have allocated funds if there were plans for privatisation.