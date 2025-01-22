Union Minister unveils new logo of NIRCA in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, B Srinivasa Varma, unveiled the new logo and mandate of the National Institute of Research for Commercial Agriculture (NIRCA) in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. The transformed institute will now focus on research for commercial crops like tobacco, turmeric, castor, chilli, and ashwagandha, aiming to boost farmers’ income and reduce import dependence.
The event saw the presence of ICAR Deputy Director General (Crop Science) Dr T R Sharma, NIRCA Director Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Tobacco Board Chairman Ch Yashwanth Kumar, and former MLC Somu Veerraju.
Addressing the gathering, the Minister emphasised that NIRCA’s research should lead to post-harvest innovations, value addition, and sustainable farming practices. He urged the institute to prioritise efforts to double farmers’ income by promoting commercial-scale farming. Dr TR Sharma lauded the institute’s seven decades of excellence in tobacco research and stressed the importance of plant genetic resources for developing improved crop varieties.
Tobacco Board Chairman Yashwanth Kumar requested continued focus on tobacco research to support economic welfare of ryots during this transition.
A publication titled ‘Redefining Research: Transformation from CTRI to NIRCA’ was released to mark the occasion. Prominent scientists and others were present.