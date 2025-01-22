Union Minister unveils new logo of NIRCA in Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, B Srinivasa Varma, unveiled the new logo and mandate of the National Institute of Research for Commercial Agriculture (NIRCA) in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. The transformed institute will now focus on research for commercial crops like tobacco, turmeric, castor, chilli, and ashwagandha, aiming to boost farmers’ income and reduce import dependence.

The event saw the presence of ICAR Deputy Director General (Crop Science) Dr T R Sharma, NIRCA Director Dr Maganti Sheshu Madhav, Tobacco Board Chairman Ch Yashwanth Kumar, and former MLC Somu Veerraju.