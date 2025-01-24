Rajamahendravaram railway station set for major upgrade

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Railways has sanctioned Rs 271.43 crore for the comprehensive redevelopment of Rajamahendravaram Railway Station to enhance infrastructure and passenger amenities.

The initiative, announced on Wednesday evening, is set to transform the station into a state-of-the-art facility, boosting passenger comfort and accommodating future growth in the East Godavari District.

The redevelopment forms part of South Central Railway’s (SCR) broader commitment to modernise key railway stations across the region. The project underscores the commitment to provide world-class amenities to passengers and supporting regional economic growth, with focus on integrating modern architectural designs and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the area.