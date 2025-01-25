Kadapa: DTC transferred over sexual harassment charge

KADAPA: Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) A Chandrasekhar Reddy has been transferred following allegations of sexual harassment against a break inspector in the Kadapa. The official was accused of sending inappropriate messages and visiting the woman’s house uninvited.

The DTC has been relieved of his duties and ordered to report to the central office pending an investigation. A senior officer has been appointed to conduct a thorough inquiry. Minister Ramprasad Reddy assured that the government would not tolerate any misconduct and would implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to reports, the DTC had been sending obscene messages to a female officer on WhatsApp and pressuring her to fulfil his demands. Despite her repeated pleas to stop, he visited her home on Thursday, knowing her husband worked in a different district.

Alerted by CCTV footage, the officer’s husband noticed the DTC’s behaviour, who left from the officer’s home before the husband’s arrival. The husband, along with the female officer, confronted the DTC at his office, where a physical altercation ensued. The DTC reportedly begged for forgiveness, promising never to repeat such behaviour.

Transport and Sports Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy condemned the incident and spoke with the break inspector and her family over the phone, assuring them of full support. He emphasised that strict action would be taken against Chandrasekhar Reddy.