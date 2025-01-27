Ex-submariner’s scuba team unfurls tricolour underwater at Rushikonda

VISAKHAPATNAM: On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Balaram Naidu, an ex-submariner of the Indian Navy and director of Livein Adventures, and a certified scuba instructor, along with his team of four divers — Anand, Satish, Naresh and Raju — took part in a unique and patriotic celebration of India’s sovereignty.

In a remarkable show of courage and dedication, the team ventured deep into the crystal-clear waters of Rushikonda, where they proudly unfurled the national flag. The thrilling 45-minute dive not only showcased the team’s deep love for the country but also highlighted the growing interest and participation in underwater sports. With the national flag fluttering beneath the waves, the event symbolised India’s resilience and unity in the face of challenges, even beneath the sea. Balaram Naidu said, “It was an honour to carry out this special Republic Day celebration underwater. Having served in the Indian Navy, I have a deep connection to the sea, and scuba diving allows me to continue that bond. To celebrate the Republic Day in this unique way makes the experience even more memorable. Our team is proud to be part of this tribute to India.”

The event was not only a tribute to India’s rich history but also an inspiring moment for adventure enthusiasts and divers across the country. By choosing Rushikonda, a stunning location renowned for its beauty and marine life, the team highlighted the vibrant underwater world while promoting adventure tourism.