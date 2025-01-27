Uphold constitutional core values: ENC Vice Admiral

Vice Admiral Pendharkar emphasised the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India), describing it as a transformative era aimed at ensuring dignity, security, and opportunity for every citizen.

He noted that this vision transcends economic growth and technological advancements, embodying a collective aspiration for national progress.

The Vice Admiral highlighted the pivotal role of the Indian Navy in achieving this vision.

He praised the ENC for its operational achievements, including mission-based deployments and participation in bilateral and multilateral exercises such as MALABAR, SIMBEX, and SLINEX. He also acknowledged the Command’s community outreach efforts, including blood donation drives and public engagement events, aligning these activities with the broader goal of securing India’s maritime interests and contributing to the nation’s growth and aspirations.

Following the parade, Vice Admiral Pendharkar interacted with participants, veterans, families, and spectators over tea, fostering camaraderie and celebrating the enduring bonds within the naval community.

The event showcased patriotism, discipline, and unity, exemplifying the Indian Navy’s steadfast commitment to protecting national interests and upholding the spirit of the Constitution.