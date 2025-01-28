Every household will have an AI expert: CM

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that the State government’s primary objective is to ensure that every household has access to an artificial intelligence (AI) professional.

During a review meeting on the Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS) held on Monday, Naidu emphasised the State government’s commitment to promoting AI on a large scale. He expressed confidence that utilising AI extensively across departments could significantly enhance service delivery to the public. The Chief Minister instructed officials to closely monitor how schemes and various programmes are reaching the people through real-time governance.

He set a target for all departments to achieve a 15% to 20% growth rate by leveraging AI to improve their performance. Naidu also revealed that, following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Google, the tech giant would provide guidance on addressing key issues. AI will be used to interlink data across departments, and WhatsApp-based governance initiatives will soon be launched.