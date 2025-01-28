Padma Shri announced on day of Pedda Karma

VIJAYAWADA: Celebrated Burrakatha artist Miriyala Appa Rao from Nadakuduru village in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district has been posthumously selected for the Padma Shri Award in the field of arts for 2025. The honour recognises his exceptional contribution to preserving and promoting Burrakatha, a folk art form of oral storytelling unique to Telugu culture. The Padma Shri Award is a fitting tribute to a life dedicated to the cultural heritage of Andhra Pradesh.

Known for his captivating performances and powerful voice, Appa Rao devoted over five decades of his life to Burrakatha, performing more than 5,000 shows across India and abroad, including in Singapore and Kuwait.

Fondly referred to as the ‘Burrakatha Tiger,’ he brought contemporary relevance to traditional storytelling, infusing his performances with social and moral themes.

His passion for the art form earned him numerous titles and accolades, including Ganakokila, the YSR Achievement Award, and widespread recognition among the Burrakatha artists. Appa Rao was also renowned for his expertise in performing Saarvaghattam scenes, and his mastery of Kafi and Todi Ragams made him a favourite in the genre.

Born with a natural flair for drama, Appa Rao was drawn to the performing arts from a young age. His wife, Nagamani, also a renowned Burrakatha artist, passed away in 2018. Together, they raised a family deeply involved in the art form. Their three sons—Subbaraju, Brahmaji, and Baba—and two daughters—Lalitha and Sridevi—along with his grandsons, have all become accomplished Burrakatha performers. Approximately 80% of current Burrakatha artists are his disciples. Sridevi, his youngest daughter, continues to carry forward her father’s legacy as a professional artist.

Appa Rao often credited his four teachers, including celebrated Burrakatha artists Junior Nassar, Pitani Veerabhadra Rao, Ramisetty Veeresam, and Shanmukhi Anjaneya Raju, for shaping his career.

Art was Appa Rao’s life, and despite struggling with mental stress following his wife’s death, he continued performing.

He passed away on January 15, 2025, while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments. The announcement of the Padma Awards on January 25, the same day as his Pedda Karma (11th-day ceremony), brought a wave of mixed emotions to his family and admirers. Speaking to TNIE, his youngest daughter, Yadavalli Sridevi, expressed her emotions stating, “When I received a call from Rashtrapati Bhavan, I was overcome with emotion. We lost our father just days ago, and my greatest wish was to see him receive the Padma Shri in person from the President.