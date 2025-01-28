Rs 7 crore development projects inaugurated in Kanigiri

The minister instructed the mid-day meal operating agency to ensure food quality and adhere strictly to the prescribed menu. He also laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms at the ZP High School, with construction estimated at Rs 54.70 lakh. Furthermore, he allocated Rs 5 lakh for development works in the school’s playground and premises.

Later, the minister visited the Government Degree College in the constituency and laid the foundation stone for a proposed Rs 5 crore new building. This includes plans for upgraded infrastructure to enhance educational facilities.

He assured that the State government is committed to ensuring the holistic development of rural areas.