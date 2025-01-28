Rs 7 crore development projects inaugurated in Kanigiri

ONGOLE: State Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy undertook a one-day tour of the Kanigiri Assembly constituency, inaugurating development programs worth Rs 7 crore under the ‘Palle Panduga’ initiative on Monday.
Accompanied by Kanigiri MLA Dr. Ugra Narasimha Reddy, the minister visited various villages in the constituency and launched Rs 2 crore worth of CC road construction works and other projects in the Pedda Cherlo (PC) Palli mandal. During the visit, they inspected the Kancharla Vari Palem ZP High School, interacting with students and teachers. Dr. Swamy personally examined the mid-day meal scheme and joined students on the floor to taste the food, expressing satisfaction with its quality.
The minister instructed the mid-day meal operating agency to ensure food quality and adhere strictly to the prescribed menu. He also laid the foundation stone for additional classrooms at the ZP High School, with construction estimated at Rs 54.70 lakh. Furthermore, he allocated Rs 5 lakh for development works in the school’s playground and premises.
Later, the minister visited the Government Degree College in the constituency and laid the foundation stone for a proposed Rs 5 crore new building. This includes plans for upgraded infrastructure to enhance educational facilities.
He assured that the State government is committed to ensuring the holistic development of rural areas.