NATCO Cancer Care Centre to get additional block

GUNTUR: The NATCO Cancer Care Centre at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) has been receiving an overwhelming response from thousands of patients for offering exceptional services and top-notch amenities. To address the rising needs of cancer patients, and extend the services, an additional building with 150 beds will be soon constructed.

Patients from the neighbouring districts, including Prakasam, Nellore, Krishna, NTR and Eluru have been choosing this facility for cancer treatment. Sri Nannapaneni Lokadityudu Seetaravamma Smaraka NATCO Cancer Centre is the first comprehensive cancer facility in Andhra Pradesh. Over 14,648 patients availed the outpatient services in 2023, and 16,359 in 2024.

Over 11,300 patients received radiotherapy, and 4,785 patients received chemotherapy sessions in 2023 while, 9,165, and 5,644 patients received radiotherapy, and chemotherapy treatment respectively in 2024. A total of 753 surgeries were performed in 2023, and 823 in 2024.

NATCO Coordinator Ashok Kumar said, “In response to the growing patient load, the government suggested the NATCO Trust to expand the Centre’s infrastructure and capacity. In October 2023, NATCO submitted a proposal for additional land, which was approved through Government Order (GO) number 20 dated January 11, 2024. The government allotted 1,254 square metres adjacent to the existing centre.