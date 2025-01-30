Social media representatives booked over fake news about Chaganti’s Tirumala visit

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has lodged a complaint with the police against several social media representatives for spreading fake news about the Tirumala visit and the religious discourse programme of renowned scholar Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao.

A case has been registered at the University Police Station in Tirupati on January 28. Additionally, complaints have been filed with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) in New Delhi and Vijayawada.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams clarified that, despite informing the public about Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao’s visit, a few media organisations and a journalist have repeatedly spread distorted facts with malicious intent. These falsehoods have tarnished the reputation of both the scholar and TTD. A complaint has also been registered with YouTube Meta Management, seeking the cancellation of licenses for those spreading misleading propaganda.

As per TTD’s proceedings dated December 20, Chaganti Koteswara Rao was scheduled to give a pravachanam (religious discourse) at Mahati Auditorium on January 16, following his darshan of Srivaru on January 14. However, after the stampede incident in Tirupati on January 8, TTD officials requested the scholar to postpone the discourse, which he agreed to.

New dates for the pravachanam will be announced later. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams had made special arrangements for Chaganti Koteswara Rao’s visit, including biometric access for Srivari darshan and battery vehicles for transport from Rambagicha Rest House to the temple. However, the scholar politely declined these special arrangements and opted to have darshan at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex like any other devotee.

TTD has warned that legal action will be taken against individuals or organisations that deliberately spread false information and attempt to damage the reputation of the TTD.