Achieve 100 per cent tax collection target: GMC chief

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu has instructed field-level surveys to be conducted in each ward of the city to assess properties under taxation and identify unassessed ones. He also directed revenue officials and staff to focus on collecting property and water taxes.

During his visit to Nallacheruvu, Namburi Subhani Colony, and Sivaraman Nagar on Thursday, the GMC chief inspected development works and sanitation activities. He issued specific instructions to officials to address these areas. Highlighting the importance of tax collections for development projects, Srinivasulu directed ward secretaries to draft an action plan to achieve 100% tax collection. He stressed the need for particular attention to properties that are either under-assessed or not assessed at all. Revenue officials were instructed to randomly verify property tax records within their jurisdictions.

The Commissioner also emphasised the need for quality assurance in development works and urged engineering officials to complete projects within the stipulated timelines while adhering to standards.

During the inspection, he identified improper drainage systems in some areas and directed planning secretaries to remove construction debris and materials blocking roads. Sanitation secretaries were instructed to ensure 100% door-to-door waste collection and clean drains thoroughly.

Corporator Adaka Padmavathi, DEE Madhubabu, Revenue Officer Madan Gopal, RI officials, AEs, sanitary inspectors, and others were present.