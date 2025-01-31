I am retiring with immense satisfaction: Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao described his eight-month tenure as head of the Andhra Pradesh State Police as a satisfying experience, highlighting the effective maintenance of law and order during his service.

Speaking to the media at the police headquarters on Friday, DGP Tirumala Rao said there has been an increased level of public satisfaction regarding safety and security under his leadership. DGP Tirumala Rao is set to retire on Friday, January 31. On Thursday, the State government announced the appointment of Vigilance and Enforcement DG Harish Kumar Gupta as his successor.

Reflecting on his tenure, Tirumala Rao emphasised the department’s success in curbing crime across the State. “Police were able to control crimes of all patterns, with cybercrime being the only exception,” he said. He noted significant progress in combating hate posts on social media platforms and credited modernisation efforts for enhancing the efficiency and transparency of the police force. “Policing in Andhra Pradesh has been redefined and has become a role model for other states,” he claimed.

Reflecting on his 35-year career, Tirumala Rao said, “From my initial days after national academy training to this day of retirement, I am proud to say I have accomplished significant achievements and am retiring with immense satisfaction.”

Looking ahead, he outlined future plans for the department, including establishing at least one cybercrime police station in each district, creating a Greyhounds training institute, setting up a police academy, and recruiting additional police personnel.

The DGP expressed confidence that the police department’s ongoing commitment to modernisation and innovation would continue to improve public safety and law enforcement in AP.