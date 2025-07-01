Mental health courses launched at Indlas Hospitals in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy emphasised the urgent need to prioritise mental health alongside physical health, stating that a fully developed India is only possible when its citizens are mentally sound. He was speaking at the launch of M.Phil in Clinical Psychology and Professional Diploma in Clinical Psychology (PDCP) courses at Indlas Hospitals in Vijayawada on Monday.

Speaking as chief guest alongside Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar Yadav, the Governor presented admission documents to the selected students. He praised India’s emergence as a global health destination, offering high-quality treatment at affordable costs.

“Mental illness is often stigmatised and neglected. It must be treated with the same seriousness as physical disorders,” he said. Minister Yadav described the courses as a commendable step towards expanding access to psychiatric care.

Highlighting that 80% of Indians experience some form of mental health issue— 7 6 . 2 2% in Andhr a Pradesh—he stressed the need for more professionals. “We require three psychiatrists per one lakh people. Sadly, psychiatrists are often misrepresented in films, which must change,” he added.

The Minister announced a Centre of Excellence for Mental Health in Visakhapatnam, modelled on NIMHANS Bengaluru, and the formation of an Expert Committee led by Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy. Dr Ramasubba Reddy and Dr Vishal Indla noted the courses, affiliated with Dr NT R Health University, aim to train competent mental health professionals. University Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar, and MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao attended the event.