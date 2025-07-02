Andhra Pradesh targets tourism boom with new initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is poised to transform the region into a year-round destination for travellers with the launch of its ambitious 2025-26 Digital Tourism Events Calendar - a dynamic, district-wise roadmap that promises to blend culture, spirituality, nature, and adventure into an immersive tourism experience.

Spanning all 26 districts, the calendar curates over 100 events ranging from mega festivals and spiritual yatras to eco-tourism and heritage celebrations, giving a major fillip to the state’s tourism economy.

Designed as both a promotional tool and a comprehensive travel companion, the digital calendar highlights signature events like the AP Travel Mart in Visakhapatnam (September 17-19), Amaravati Diaries: Literary & Music Fest in Vijayawada (November 14-16), and the Araku Balloon and Chali Festival (January 31-February 2).

Tourism calendar echoes with cultural & eco riches

Each event listing is enriched with visuals, local legends, and cultural insights, making it accessible to domestic and international tourists alike.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the calendar recently at the GFST Tourism Conclave in Vijayawada, declaring it a landmark step toward positioning Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading tourism destination. “This calendar showcases the spirit of Andhra Pradesh, from tribal traditions to coastal beauty, from divine festivals to digital innovation,” he said, emphasizing tourism’s role in creating jobs, preserving culture, and enhancing regional pride.