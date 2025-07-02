Andhra Pradesh targets tourism boom with new initiatives

VIJAYAWADA: The state government is poised to transform the region into a year-round destination for travellers with the launch of its ambitious 2025-26 Digital Tourism Events Calendar - a dynamic, district-wise roadmap that promises to blend culture, spirituality, nature, and adventure into an immersive tourism experience.
Spanning all 26 districts, the calendar curates over 100 events ranging from mega festivals and spiritual yatras to eco-tourism and heritage celebrations, giving a major fillip to the state’s tourism economy.
Designed as both a promotional tool and a comprehensive travel companion, the digital calendar highlights signature events like the AP Travel Mart in Visakhapatnam (September 17-19), Amaravati Diaries: Literary & Music Fest in Vijayawada (November 14-16), and the Araku Balloon and Chali Festival (January 31-February 2).
Tourism calendar echoes with cultural & eco riches
Each event listing is enriched with visuals, local legends, and cultural insights, making it accessible to domestic and international tourists alike.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled the calendar recently at the GFST Tourism Conclave in Vijayawada, declaring it a landmark step toward positioning Andhra Pradesh as India’s leading tourism destination. “This calendar showcases the spirit of Andhra Pradesh, from tribal traditions to coastal beauty, from divine festivals to digital innovation,” he said, emphasizing tourism’s role in creating jobs, preserving culture, and enhancing regional pride.
The calendar also gives prominence to Andhra’s spiritual and ecological richness. Festivals like Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam (April 30), Gangamma Jatara in Tirupati (May 6-13), and Sri Venkateswara Swamy Brahmotsavam in Tirumala (September 24-October 2) are complemented by nature-themed celebrations such as the Flamingo Festival, Kolleru Birds Festival, and Maredumilli Tourism Festival. Coastal events like the Masula Beach Festival, Suryalanka Beach Utsav, and Belum Caves Festival aim to unlock the tourism potential of Andhra’s scenic beaches and natural marvels.
Adding momentum to the tourism push, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who attended the conclave, announced plans to set up a world-class wellness centre at Horsley Hills in partnership with Patanjali. He also expressed interest in exploring cruise wedding tourism and supporting global promotion of Andhra Pradesh as a travel destination.
The tourism conclave also witnessed the signing of MoUs worth Rs 10,329 crore for 82 tourism projects, which are expected to add 12,000 hotel rooms, establish seven anchor tourism hubs, and develop 25 themed circuits across the state over the next four years. Additionally, the government is set to introduce a Caravan Policy aimed at promoting a new chapter in mobile tourism.