CM Naidu promises pensions, fast-tracked development; vows to complete Polavaram by 2027

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that timely pension distribution on the first of every month has created a festive atmosphere in villages, contrasting sharply with the previous YSRCP government, which he accused of looting pensions meant for the differently-abled and misusing funds under welfare schemes like Amma Vodi.

He emphasised that his government ensures every mother gets support, regardless of number of children, with social security pensions raised to Rs 4,000, Rs 10,000 for dialysis patients, and Rs 15,000 for bedridden, backed by a Rs 2,750 crore monthly allocation—outpacing States like Telangana (Rs 8,000 crore per annum) and Kerala (Rs 7,200 crore).

Addressing a gathering at Praja Vedika in Malakapalli of Kovvur segment during the Pedala Sevalo programme on Tuesday, he handed over a cobbler pension to Sanamandra Posh Babu, and a widow pension to Geddam Krishnadurga, engaging with their families to address their concerns.

He highlighted innovations like automated widow pension, and provision for collecting three months’ pension at once, noting that 1,20,461 beneficiaries haven’t claimed pensions in two months, potentially saving Rs 98.19 crore, though the government prioritises delivery.

Naidu announced grand plans for Godavari Pushkaralu. “I’ve overseen Godavari Pushkaralu in the erstwhile united AP, and also in the bifurcated AP. This time, we will conduct Godavari Pushkaralu like never before,” he asserted.