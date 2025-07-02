CM Naidu promises pensions, fast-tracked development; vows to complete Polavaram by 2027
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that timely pension distribution on the first of every month has created a festive atmosphere in villages, contrasting sharply with the previous YSRCP government, which he accused of looting pensions meant for the differently-abled and misusing funds under welfare schemes like Amma Vodi.
He emphasised that his government ensures every mother gets support, regardless of number of children, with social security pensions raised to Rs 4,000, Rs 10,000 for dialysis patients, and Rs 15,000 for bedridden, backed by a Rs 2,750 crore monthly allocation—outpacing States like Telangana (Rs 8,000 crore per annum) and Kerala (Rs 7,200 crore).
Addressing a gathering at Praja Vedika in Malakapalli of Kovvur segment during the Pedala Sevalo programme on Tuesday, he handed over a cobbler pension to Sanamandra Posh Babu, and a widow pension to Geddam Krishnadurga, engaging with their families to address their concerns.
He highlighted innovations like automated widow pension, and provision for collecting three months’ pension at once, noting that 1,20,461 beneficiaries haven’t claimed pensions in two months, potentially saving Rs 98.19 crore, though the government prioritises delivery.
Naidu announced grand plans for Godavari Pushkaralu. “I’ve overseen Godavari Pushkaralu in the erstwhile united AP, and also in the bifurcated AP. This time, we will conduct Godavari Pushkaralu like never before,” he asserted.
The NDA government is committed to filling teacher posts within a month despite YSRCP’s obstructions to the Mega DSC. From August 15, women will get free bus travel. Once the Centre transfers funds under Annadata Sukhibhava, the State will add its share too. Polavaram will be completed by 2027, with 6% progress in one year compared to YSRCP’s 4% in five years, he explained.
On development, he said, “The Centre is extending full cooperation for AP’s development. It gave Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati, and Rs 11,400 crore for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. We’ve signed MoUs worth Rs 9.5 lakh crore, the projects are expected to create 8.5 lakh jobs. Already, work has begun on projects worth Rs 5 lakh crore, generating 4.5 lakh jobs. In just one year, we have attracted more investments than in the previous 10 years. We will soon roll out the unemployment allowance.”
Condemning YSRCP’s criminal politics, Naidu said, “Earlier, rowdies weren’t in politics — now they’re entering directly and becoming leaders. We won’t spare anyone who breaks the law,” he warned.
Kovvur will get a degree college and a 150-bed hospital. The P4 initiative aims to eradicate poverty in the State, with one lakh mentors adopting 15 lakh families by August 15, he said.
Moolaparthi Navyasri, a teacher, thanked Naidu for pension support, and sought house completion, while Thakur Laboratories offered her a job.