Mega Parent Teacher Meet 2.0 in schools, junior colleges on July 10

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department has announced that the second edition of its statewide parent-teacher engagement program, Mega PTM 2.0, will now be held on July 10. Initially scheduled for July 5, the event was postponed to ensure better preparedness and increased participation.

The programme will be conducted across all Government, Private Aided, Private Unaided schools, and Junior Colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao issued instructions to District Collectors, District Education Officers (DEOs), Regional Joint Directors (RJDs), and Additional District Project Coordinators, emphasising coordinated planning and close supervision.

During a video conference on Monday, Director of School Education Vijay Rama Raju and Rao urged officials to ensure the event is inclusive, impactful, and aligned with the Right to Education Act, 2009, and the National Education Policy, 2020. Mega PTM 2.0 is expected to be held in 61,135 educational institutions, engaging 2.28 crore participants, including 74.96 lakh students, 3.32 lakh teachers, and 1.49 crore parents, donors, alumni, and public representatives.

The initiative aims to strengthen collaboration among parents, teachers, and schools for holistic student development.

Following the success of the first Mega PTM on December 7, 2024, the state decided to scale up the initiative. Teachers will distribute Holistic Progress Cards detailing students’ academic and social growth. Open meetings led by headmasters will address school performance, infrastructure, and development goals.

Additional activities will include fun games, family photo booths, and the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (Plant a Tree in Mother’s Name) campaign under the Green Passport program. Sessions on positive parenting, mental health, anti-drug awareness, and child development workshops will also be organised. Students can register for sapling distribution through the LEAP app.