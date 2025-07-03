Identify those responsible for floods: Andhra Pradesh HC to govt

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday questioned the State government on accountability for the loss of lives during the 2024 Vijayawada floods, declaring that it is unacceptable to claim no one is responsible.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, ordered a thorough probe to identify those responsible, and directed the government to submit detailed findings by October 8, when the next hearing is scheduled. The court emphasized the need for action against those found liable.

The directive came during a hearing on a PIL filed by journalist Nathani Bhupathi Rao, who alleged the government’s failure to alert the public despite prior knowledge of the floods, and its inadequate relief efforts, labelling it a violation of human rights.

The petitioner’s request to issue a notice to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was rejected, with the court stating that it would consider the matter later.