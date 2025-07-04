Andhra Pradesh rated Good in MEE of parks, sanctuaries

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has been placed in the ‘Good’ category in the Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) of National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries 2020–25, conducted by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII).

The report was released by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav during the Indian Conservation Conference (ICCON-2025), held from June 24 to 27 at WII in Dehradun, in the presence of WII Director Virendra Rambahal Tiwari. The assessment covered 10 Protected Areas (PAs) in Andhra Pradesh in the repeat evaluation cycle. The State recorded a mean MEE score of 62.76%, with individual scores ranging from 51.56% to 78.13%, resulting in an overall ‘Good’ classification. The report noted that while several PAs improved, others saw a decline, highlighting the need for better governance and site-specific interventions.

Among national parks, Papikonda National Park showed notable progress, improving from 45.5% (‘Fair’) to 60% (‘Good’). Sri Venkateswara National Park declined from 70.31% to 63.71% but retained its ‘Good’ rating. Rajiv Gandhi (Rameswaram) National Park slipped slightly from 55% to 54%, remaining in the ‘Fair’ category.