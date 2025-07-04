New land pooling rules to boost Amaravati development

VIJAYAWADA: In a key move to accelerate development in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region, the State government has notified the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation and Implementation) Rules, 2025.

The rules, issued through GO Ms. No.118 by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department on July 1, aim to promote planned urban growth with a focus on transparency, citizen-friendly procedures, and digital integration.

According to S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, MAUD, the revised rules mark a major milestone in the transformation of Amaravati and its surrounding areas into urban settlements and satellite towns.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), established under the APCRDA Act, 2014, will oversee the implementation of the scheme, including infrastructure development and the construction of the new capital city. The 2025 rules build upon the earlier 2015 framework with key enhancements such as simplified procedures, reduced bureaucratic delays, and the use of advanced technologies for land surveys and ownership verification. Plot details will now be directly integrated into Encumbrance Certificates (ECs), facilitating easier land registration.

Environmental safeguards, including protection of water bodies, will be ensured in line with National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court guidelines.

The government emphasised that a well-planned urban infrastructure is essential for economic growth, poverty reduction, and long-term sustainability.

The new rules reaffirm the State’s commitment to inclusive development.