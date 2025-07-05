Andhra launches road project works based on Danish technology

KURNOOL: In a pioneering move, the State government has launched a pilot project using Danish Asphalt Fibre Reinforcement Technology to build durable roads.
Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments Minister, BC Janardhan Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the road project in Sanjamala mandal of Nandyal district on Friday.
The two-lane road between Mudigedu and Sanjamala village is being constructed using a mix of bitumen and high-tensile synthetic fibres such as aramid and polyolefin, which promise stronger, longer-lasting roads.
Minister BC Janardhan Reddy also visited the technology plant near Ravvalakonda and participated in the mixing process.
BC Janardhan Reddy said the initiative aligns with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of modernising infrastructure to meet increasing transport demands.
Due to industrial growth, trucks now carry loads up to 80 tonnes, far exceeding the design capacity of traditional roads, he said.
The new technology is expected to reduce maintenance costs and improve road resilience against cracks and potholes.
Representatives from the Danish firm involved in the project, known for their work at Heathrow Airport and Dubai Metro Station, explained that the fibre mix improves bitumen elasticity and performance, even in extreme conditions.
According to officials, while construction costs average `25 lakh per km, long-term maintenance costs are significantly lower. R&B ENC Ramachandra expressed hope that if successful, this model would be replicated statewide.
Danish firm representative Jose Sebastian said they are confident the technology will yield positive results in Andhra Pradesh.