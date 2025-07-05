Andhra launches road project works based on Danish technology

KURNOOL: In a pioneering move, the State government has launched a pilot project using Danish Asphalt Fibre Reinforcement Technology to build durable roads.

Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments Minister, BC Janardhan Reddy, laid the foundation stone for the road project in Sanjamala mandal of Nandyal district on Friday.

The two-lane road between Mudigedu and Sanjamala village is being constructed using a mix of bitumen and high-tensile synthetic fibres such as aramid and polyolefin, which promise stronger, longer-lasting roads.

Minister BC Janardhan Reddy also visited the technology plant near Ravvalakonda and participated in the mixing process.