Guntur Zilla Parishad meet discusses welfare, irrigation, agriculture issues

GUNTUR: Andhra Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to fulfilling welfare promises made to the poor under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He was addressing the general body meeting of the erstwhile Guntur District Zilla Parishad, chaired by Katte Henny Christina, at the ZP meeting hall.

The session saw participation from key leaders, including MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, MLAs Kanna Lakshminarayana, Dullipalla Narendra, Julakanti Brahma Reddy, Nakka Anand Babu, and district collectors S Nagalakshmi (Guntur) and Arun Babu (Palnadu). Tributes were paid to freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju on his birth anniversary. Deliberations focused on irrigation, agriculture, and healthcare. Anjaneyulu stressed resolving irrigation project delays, curbing fake seeds and substandard fertilisers, and ensuring proper rehabilitation for Basakacharla project-affected families.

He highlighted schemes including enhanced pensions, three free LPG cylinders annually, and ‘Thalliki Vandhanam’. Under ‘Annadata Sukhibhava’, `20,000 (`6,000 from PM-Kisan and `14,000 from the State) will be disbursed in three phases starting July-end.

The MP advocated securing Central funds for the Varikapudisela project, modernising 90 tanks in Palnadu under the RRR scheme, and setting up PPP-based mini soil testing centres. MLAs called for promoting low-input profitable crops, action against counterfeit seeds, regular irrigation funding and improved rural healthcare infrastructure.