Andhra government aims for Guinness record with Mega PTM 2.0

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education Department is gearing up to organise Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) 2.0 on July 10, continuing the momentum from last year’s historic gathering and aims to set a new Guinness World Record.

Director of the Comprehensive Education State Project, B Srinivasa Rao, said in a statement that the State is aiming to bring together over 2.28 crore participants for this year’s Mega PTM, surpassing the massive turnout of over one crore attendees recorded on December 7, 2023.

“The initiative is not just a PTM, but a festival of learning involving students, parents, teachers, alumni, School Management Committees (SMCs), donors, and public representatives,” Rao noted. In line with the Guinness World Records requirements, Rao clarified that each participating school must register a non-governmental witness to authenticate the event’s legitimacy.

These witnesses could be village sarpanches, MPTC members, retired government employees, local donors, former students, or any other individuals from within the school.

The witness registration is to be completed exclusively on the LEAP app, and it is mandatory for schools aspiring to be part of the Guinness record entry. “The witness should not be a government employee, and this process is only for verification purposes, with no other motive,” Rao said.

“The success of this initiative lies in teamwork. Teachers, education officials, and the public must join hands to make this spiritual gathering of education a milestone,” he said.