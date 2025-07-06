EAGLE steps up raids as ganja smuggling via trains, buses surges; interstate racket busted

VIJAYAWADA: Special Enforcement Wing for Narcotic Substance Control — Elite Anti-Narcotic Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) — has uncovered an increasing trend of smuggling ganja in trains to transport it along with sedatives while posing as regular passengers.

During an inspection aboard the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express on Thursday, EAGLE teams, in coordination with Railway Protection Force (RPF), nabbed a man smuggling ganja from Shalimar to Chennai. In separate incidents, the teams seized two packets of ganja from a passenger on the Tambaram Weekly Superfast Express and 19 kg from two people aboard the Rayagada Passenger.

“In light of recent seizures, EAGLE is preparing for Statewide raids and intensified inspections of trains and buses, especially after busting the ‘chocolate ganja’ racket being routed to Chennai and other destinations through Andhra Pradesh,” said EAGLE Chief Ake Ravi Krishna.

He added, “Intelligence inputs from neighbouring states and other enforcement wings are being actively pursued, with a strict action plan in place for sustained surprise inspections.” Over 400 personnel from EAGLE, RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police have been deployed to trace ganja sources, gather information, and conduct public awareness drives.

EAGLE teams plan to hold counselling for private bus operators, State-run transport corporations, and cab services, urging them to check passenger’s luggage in case of suspicion. “Such cooperation will help curb ganja smuggling through public transport. We have apprehended smugglers using RTC buses and private cabs,” Krishna said.

An interstate intelligence-sharing network has been set up, and properties of arrested smugglers are being seized and attached through court proceedings, he added. Officials noted that smuggled ganja originates from Chhattisgarh, Odisha, and Bihar.