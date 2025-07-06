Godavari level rises at Dowleswaram, 1.80 lakh cusecs being discharged

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The flood water level in the Godavari River at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram is rising slowly but steadily.

On Saturday evening, the water level stood at 9.8 feet. Floodwater is being discharged at a rate of 1.80 lakh cusecs, matching the inflow rate.

According to the barrage flood control room, inflows are likely to rise due to continuous rainfall in the river’s upper catchment area. All 175 gates of the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and 48 gates of the Polavaram project have been lifted to release floodwaters into the sea. In response, the Eluru district administration has issued alerts to revenue officials in Velerupadu and Kukkunuru mandals, which lie along the Godavari.

Officials clarified that the first flood warning at Dowleswaram is issued only when discharge crosses 10 lakh cusecs; hence, there is currently no threat to EG, WG, Konaseema, or Kakinada districts. Meanwhile, floodwaters have inundated the Gandi Pochamma temple in Gonduru village, Devipatnam.