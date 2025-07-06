Jumbo dies, agitated herd sparks panic in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor

TIRUPATI: An elephant from a 17-member herd died after falling from a tank bund near Chittareddypeta on the Kalluru–Sadum road in Pulicherla mandal, Chittoor district, triggering panic among locals due to the aggressive behaviour of the remaining herd.

Forest department officials confirmed the elephant slipped and died while walking along the tank bund. The incident has agitated the rest of the herd, which remains near the site, deterring locals and officials from approaching the area.

The herd had been roaming the Pulicherla hill region for several days and recently caused substantial damage to crops near Kalluru. Officials have identified the deceased elephant and initiated efforts to remove the carcass. They are also implementing deterrent measures to prevent the herd from returning.

Despite these efforts, the herd has continued to stay close to the location of the incident, heightening fear among residents of surrounding villages. Locals report that the elephants have trampled mango, banana, and tomato plantations in the Patapeta forest area, causing severe agricultural losses.

Farmers, alarmed by the presence of the herd and the recent death within it, have urged the forest department to take immediate steps.

They fear that the remaining elephants may pose a greater threat in their agitated State.