YSRCP slams NDA government for deterioration of law, order

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP alleged deterioration of law and order in the State, accusing Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu of manipulating government machinery with police acting as mute spectators and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan maintaining a stoic silence.

Speaking to mediapersonnel at the party’s central office in Tadepalli on Saturday, former minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said that Naidu was encouraging attacks on YSRCP workers.

He claimed that party activist Nagamalleswara Rao was attacked because he remained loyal to the YSRCP, and alleged that the assault was carried out at the behest of Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.

“Whenever Naidu is in trouble, Pawan Kalyan and a sister show up, parrot a few lines, and vanish. Who is Pawan to stop YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from coming to power? It’s the people who decide,” Nani said. He also slammed Pawan Kalyan for not speaking out on issues such as panchayats being denied funds.