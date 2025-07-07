BC meet in Tirupati highlights NDA’s inclusive governance

TIRUPATI: At the ‘BC Self-Respect Meet’ in Tirupati on Sunday, Ministers Anagani Satya Prasad, Y Satya Kumar, and S Savita emphasised the pivotal role of Backward Classes (BC) in society and governance.

Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said, “BCs are not just a vote bank but the strength and consciousness of society,” crediting PM Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for proving BC leadership through governance. He said, “Critical portfolios are in the hands of capable BC leaders, with welfare schemes prioritising BC families at the centre of development.”

Satya Prasad said the alliance government prioritised BC welfare by assigning key portfolios to BC leaders, unlike the YSRCP regime which, he alleged, disrespected BCs. He affirmed that current policies place BC families at the core of development.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav highlighted the national caste census, driven by Naidu and Modi, stating, “Accurate data will lead to targeted welfare and policy decisions for BCs.” He said, “When BC ministers were removed, no action was taken; leaders like Anil Kumar Yadav stayed silent.”

