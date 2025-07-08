Chittoor SP clears Jagan’s July 9 visit with curbs, cites safety concerns

TIRUPATI: Chittoor Superintendent of Police (SP) VN Manikanta Chandolu on Monday said that conditional permission was granted for former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Bangarupalem on July 9. The YSRCP chief is set to interact with mango farmers at the local mango yard in the backdrop of the minimum support price (MSP) row.

To ensure safety, officials have inspected the helipad, yard, and route map.

“Only 30 leaders at the helipad and 500 farmers inside the yard will be allowed,” the Chittoor SP said, citing safety concerns near schools and petrol bunks.

Furthermore, the SP revealed that there is no permission for roadshows or public meetings.

In view of the unfortunate incidents that unfolded during previous tours of the former chief minister, the officials have stepped up security with double-layer barricading around the helipad and extensive CCTV surveillance.

“Any violation of norms or disruption to law and order will invite strict legal action,” the SP warned, urging political workers and the public to cooperate for a peaceful event.