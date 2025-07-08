Godavari water level rises, officials issue high alert in flood-prone areas

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The water level in the Godavari River at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage continued to rise on Monday evening, reaching 10.10 feet. The barrage is currently receiving an inflow of 2.15 lakh cusecs, with 2.10 lakh cusecs being discharged downstream. Continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas is driving up the inflows, prompting concerns of possible heavy flooding.

Authorities have issued a high alert in Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals of Eluru district, along with Chinturu, VR Puram, Yetapaka, Kunavaram, and Devipatnam mandals in the ASR district. Acting on instructions from the Eluru Collector, essential commodities and ration supplies have been shifted to storage points in flood-prone regions.

Meanwhile, the West Godavari district administration is preparing to tackle heavy rains, floods, and cyclones during the monsoon.

Collector C Nagarani held a review meeting with officials, urging them to adopt proactive measures. She instructed irrigation staff to identify weak embankments along the Godavari and reinforce them on a war footing.

Nagarani directed officials to ensure sufficient stocks of essential items.