Srikakulam Uddanam cashew bags national ODOP award; farmers seek MSP boost

SRIKAKULAM: Uddanam cashew has been selected for the prestigious national award under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative for 2025. The recognition comes as part of the Centre’s efforts to promote region-specific products, enhance economic growth and boost local employment. The official communication reached the district administration on Monday.

Srikakulam Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar and District Horticulture Officer Ratnala Varaprasada Rao will receive the award at a ceremony in New Delhi on July 14. Uddanam, located in the Srikakulam district, is renowned for cashew cultivation across Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Mandasa, Sompeta, Kaviti, Kanchili and Itchapuram mandals. Cashew is grown on over 1 lakh acres, and numerous processing units operate in the region.

Over 1.05 lakh families are directly or indirectly dependent on cashew farming and processing.

Known for its high-quality nuts and dal, the region supplies nearly 3,000 kg of cashew dal daily for the preparation of Laddu Prasadam at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Farmers, supported by the horticulture department and agricultural scientists, are using hybrid varieties and modern techniques. They are now urging the government to fix a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 16,000 per 80 kg bag of raw cashew nuts to ensure sustainability. A Central team visited Uddanam in February to inspect farms and units before recommending the award.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu hailed it as a collective success of officials, farmers, and processing unit owners. Representatives of the Cashew Farmers’ Association said the recognition will boost the sector’s morale. Horticulture Officer Ratnala Varaprasada Rao said the award reflects the farmers’ adoption of scientific and mechanised methods in cashew production.