Chief Secretary orders 24x7 quality power supply

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Tuesday instructed Andhra Pradesh power utilities to implement strict measures to ensure uninterrupted and high-quality power supply across the State.

At a high-level review meeting held at the CS Conference Hall, he reviewed the power supply performance of APEPDCL and APSPDCL.

The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) I Prudvi Tej, Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL )CMD K Santosha Rao, Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APTRANSCO) Director (Grid) AKV Bhaskar, along with senior engineers. Vijayanand called for swift replacement of damaged service wires, aged conductors, and prompt resolution of recurring faults.

He directed the formation of mandal-level technical teams to address issues like low voltage, jumper faults, and hanging wires.

Stressing consumer satisfaction, he urged field staff to act immediately on complaints, especially with monsoon conditions increasing electrical risks.

He asked electricity staff at ward and village secretariats to prioritise field duties, except on pension days, and emphasised the importance of continuous power supply for domestic, commercial, and industrial use.