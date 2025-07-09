Guntur urban body approves Rs 34.15 crore for development works

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation’s standing committee has approved development works worth Rs 34.15 crore across multiple city divisions, Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra announced on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a committee meeting at the Mayor’s chamber, attended by Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu and senior officials. A total of 101 proposals were approved after detailed deliberations with elected representatives and department heads.

The works include construction of CC roads, drains, and culverts, with particular emphasis on suburban areas and newly merged villages.

Mayor Ravindra also revealed plans to modernise neglected public parks, with upgraded gym facilities and walking tracks. As part of the new “Mission Green” initiative, the corporation will distribute saplings to every household to promote urban greenery and turn Guntur into a “Green City”.

He emphasised that development would transcend caste, religion, and politics, focusing solely on public needs.