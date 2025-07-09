Man dupes woman of Rs 28 crore through fake marriage

CHITTOOR: A woman from Rajpet in Ramakuppam Mandal, Chittoor district, has alleged that she was defrauded of assets worth Rs 28 crore by a man who deceived her into marriage by faking the deaths of his wife and daughter. The victim, Nagamani (50), filed a complaint with the police on Monday seeking justice.

Nagamani, who had lost her son in a road accident and her husband Venkatappa Reddy to illness, decided to remarry and approached a matchmaker. She was introduced to Shivaprasad from Seshapuram in Bangarupalyam mandal.

Unbeknownst to her, Shivaprasad was already married with a daughter. Shivaprasad allegedly produced fake death certificates for his wife and daughter, claiming they had died of COVID-19. He then married Nagamani with the intent of seizing her wealth.

Using forged documents, he persuaded her to transfer funds into the accounts of his family members, claiming he was due a large sum from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

He also forged her signatures to sell land in Bengaluru worth Rs 15 crore and a building valued at Rs 10 crore, in addition to mortgaging her jewellery. After absconding, Nagamani discovered his deception. Probe is underway.