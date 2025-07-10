Andhra Ministers term Jagan’s Chittoor visit a drama

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar fiercely criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of orchestrating political theatrics under the guise of supporting mango farmers of Chittoor district.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Atchannaidu termed Jagan’s Bangarupalem visit a drama to disrupt peace, and defame the NDA government, asserting that it was attended only by YSRCP cadre, not genuine mango farmers.

He refuted the claim of poor mango procurement, stating that 99% of produce in Annamayya, 98% in Tirupati, and 80% in Chittoor has been procured at support price. He exposed a planned incident where tractors, allegedly owned by YSRCP leader Prakash Reddy, dumped mangoes on the road during Jagan’s visit.