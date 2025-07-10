Andhra Ministers term Jagan’s Chittoor visit a drama

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, and Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar fiercely criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of orchestrating political theatrics under the guise of supporting mango farmers of Chittoor district.
At a press conference on Wednesday, Atchannaidu termed Jagan’s Bangarupalem visit a drama to disrupt peace, and defame the NDA government, asserting that it was attended only by YSRCP cadre, not genuine mango farmers.
He refuted the claim of poor mango procurement, stating that 99% of produce in Annamayya, 98% in Tirupati, and 80% in Chittoor has been procured at support price. He exposed a planned incident where tractors, allegedly owned by YSRCP leader Prakash Reddy, dumped mangoes on the road during Jagan’s visit.
Atchannaidu noted that Jagan drove over the scattered fruit without stopping, highlighting the scripted nature of the event. He also debunked the claim of police lathi charge, clarifying that a man’s injury was accidental, and criticised the YSRCP for attacking a journalist at the scene.
Satya Prasad accused the YSRCP of thriving on anarchy, and exploiting public distress. He described the party as the one built on ‘corpses and bloodstains’, pointing to Jagan’s absence during genuine crises but readiness to incite unrest when the State is peaceful.
He alleged that a former YSRCP MLA incited violence against a DSP during the tour, reflecting Jagan’s ‘psycho-terrorist’ influence on his cadre. Satya Prasad called YSRCP’s presence in AP unfortunate, asserting that the coalition government will not tolerate such disruptive actions.
Manohar accused Jagan of orchestrating a staged incident during his Chittoor visit, where advocate Devendra from Tummalapalem instructed drivers to dump mangoes on the road to incite chaos and disrupt law and order.