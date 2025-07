VIJAYAWADA: Moments before officially taking charge as the BJP Andhra Pradesh State President, PVN Madhav sparked a political row with his remarks on the historic Lenin Centre in Vijayawada, suggesting it be renamed after renowned Telugu poet Viswanatha Satyanarayana.

Madhav made the controversial comments while garlanding statues during a rally to the party office, questioning the relevance of Lenin to Indian soil. His remarks drew sharp criticism from Left leaders urging Madhav to focus on developmental issues instead of stirring unnecessary controversies.

During his rally to the BJP state office, Madhav stopped at Lenin Centre and garlanded the statue of Viswanatha Satyanarayana. Speaking at the spot, he said, “Lenin had nothing to do with India. It is only fitting that this centre be renamed after a great literary figure like Viswanatha Satyanarayana, who contributed to Telugu culture and language.”

He further reminded public that Viswanatha Satyanarayana had prepared a legislative dictionary, advocating for Telugu as the language of lawmaking in the state. “This Centre should honour someone who belongs to our soil and represents our values,” he said.

‘Lenin Centre reflects Vijayawada’s historical identity & collective will’

The remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Left parties, who regard the Lenin Centre as a symbol of Vijayawada’s rich communist heritage. According to the sources, in 1987, under the Communist-led Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, a 12.5-foot statue of their ideological icon, V I Lenin was installed at a key city junction. The statue was procured from the former Soviet Union with the support of the late Chukkapalli Pitchaiah, a prominent industrialist and known Left sympathiser. A ceremonial event, attended by a Soviet dignitary, marked the installation.

The Lenin Centre, featuring the statue of Vladimir Lenin, has remained a significant landmark for decades, particularly during the period when the city was considered a Left stronghold.

Madhav’s remarks have now become a political flashpoint, with the Left accusing him of attempting to erase historical memory and provoke controversy. Meanwhile, BJP cadres have backed his proposal, saying it reflects a desire to “restore cultural and ideological identity rooted in Telugu heritage.”