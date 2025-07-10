HSL delivers DSV Nistar to Indian Navy in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) delivered the indigenously built DP-II Diving Support Vessel (DSV) Nistar to the Indian Navy in Visakhapatnam on July 8, marking a significant milestone in India’s naval capability development.

The acceptance document was signed by Cmde Hemant Khatri, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of HSL, and Commander Amit Subhro Banerji, Commanding Officer of Nistar, in the presence of Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Technical), along with senior naval and HSL officials.

The 118-metre-long, 10,000-tonne vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art diving systems, enabling deep-sea saturation diving and submarine rescue operations up to 300 metres.

The vessel also houses remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) capable of monitoring divers and conducting underwater salvage tasks at depths of up to 1,000 metres.

Designed as a mother ship for a Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV), Nistar is a critical asset for submarine rescue missions and crew evacuation.

Approximately 75 per cent of the vessel is built using indigenous components, reinforcing India’s focus on self-reliance in defence under the Make in India initiative.

Following the delivery of INS Dhruv in 2020, Nistar is HSL’s second major strategic platform, reflecting the shipyard’s growing capacity in precision engineering and advanced naval construction.

It marks the shipyard’s transition from building support vessels to complex platforms cruicial for national security.