'I will relentlessly strive to strengthen BJP in Andhra,' vows Former MLC Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLC Pokala Vamsi Nagendra Madhav (PVN Madhav) assumed charge as the Andhra Pradesh State BJP president on the Formation Day of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), where he once served as a leader.

Marking a new chapter in the party’s leadership, Madhav was unanimously elected to the post. The responsibilities were formally handed over to him by MP D Purandeswari, the outgoing BJP president, at a ceremonial event held at the party’s State office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The day began with Madhav paying floral tributes to BR Ambedkar statue at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, followed by a massive rally of BJP supporters and cadre leading to the party office. Throughout the rally, chants and slogans echoed in celebration of Madhav’s elevation to the top post.

Addressing the media, Madhav expressed gratitude to the BJP national leadership and the party cadre for their trust in him. “This is not just a position, it’s a crucial responsibility. I consider it as an honour to lead the party during the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). I promise to uphold the trust placed in me and work tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the State,” he vowed.

He lauded the efforts of former presidents Somu Veerraju and Purandeswari, crediting their leadership for laying a strong foundation in the State. “Under Purandeswari’s leadership, the BJP won eight MLA and three MP seats in the recent elections, and Veerraju travelled across AP to energise the party base. I will carry forward their legacy,” he said.

Madhav said the BJP is no longer a fringe party in AP but one with momentum, organisation, and a growing support base. “My family and the BJP are inseparable. I will take the party forward with the guidance of senior leaders and the inspiration drawn from karyakartas across the State,” he asserted.