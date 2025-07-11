First-of-its-kind sleeping pods come up at Vizag railway station

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone, Waltair Division has introduced a capsule hotel (sleeping pod) facility at Visakhapatnam railway station.
The facility aims to offer affordable, convenient, and comfortable short-stay accommodation for passengers, particularly those visiting the city for medical, educational, tourism or work-related purposes.
Developed under the non-fare revenue model, the capsule hotel project has been awarded to Sri Mahalakshmi Agency through an e-auction for a five-year period.
The sleeping pod facility is located on the first floor of the station, near Gate No. 3 on Platform No. 1. The facility houses a total of 88 capsule beds, including 73 single and 15 double pods.
A dedicated hall with 18 beds has been reserved exclusively for women, complete with separate bathrooms and a dressing room. The pods have been ergonomically designed to cater to solo travellers, families, and passengers in transit.
Key amenities include free wi-fi for all guests, round-the-clock hot water, a snacks bar within the facility, a travel desk for tourist guidance, locker facility, and clean, spacious bathrooms.
Pilot proj will be extended based on results: DRM
While the washrooms are common, separate arrangements have been made for men and women.
The pricing has been kept economical. A single bed can be availed at Rs 200 for up to 3 hours, and Rs 400 for 3 to 24 hours.
Double beds are available at Rs 300 for up to 3 hours, and Rs 600 for a full-day stay. The sleeping pods are intended to provide clean and secure accommodation at reasonable prices within the station premises.
Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra stated that the initiative has been introduced on a pilot basis. “If the response is encouraging, similar facilities will be considered at other stations in Waltair Division,” he said.
He also mentioned that online booking could be enabled in the future based on demand. The capsule hotel will follow all the general rules applicable to railway travel. CCTV surveillance and regular monitoring by station security will be in place to ensure the safety of passengers.
When asked about launching the facility during the station’s major redevelopment, the DRM said, “We want to ensure that ongoing redevelopment doesn’t affect other improvement efforts. Our priority is to offer a better travel experience without causing inconvenience to passengers.”