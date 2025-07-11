First-of-its-kind sleeping pods come up at Vizag railway station

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first-of-its-kind initiative under the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone, Waltair Division has introduced a capsule hotel (sleeping pod) facility at Visakhapatnam railway station.

The facility aims to offer affordable, convenient, and comfortable short-stay accommodation for passengers, particularly those visiting the city for medical, educational, tourism or work-related purposes.

Developed under the non-fare revenue model, the capsule hotel project has been awarded to Sri Mahalakshmi Agency through an e-auction for a five-year period.

The sleeping pod facility is located on the first floor of the station, near Gate No. 3 on Platform No. 1. The facility houses a total of 88 capsule beds, including 73 single and 15 double pods.

A dedicated hall with 18 beds has been reserved exclusively for women, complete with separate bathrooms and a dressing room. The pods have been ergonomically designed to cater to solo travellers, families, and passengers in transit.

Key amenities include free wi-fi for all guests, round-the-clock hot water, a snacks bar within the facility, a travel desk for tourist guidance, locker facility, and clean, spacious bathrooms.