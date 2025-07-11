Mega PTM 2.0 draws 2.3 crore participants at 61k schools in Andhra

ANANTAPUR: In a landmark initiative, the Andhra Pradesh government organised Mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) 2.0 on Thursday, drawing over 2.3 crore participants across 61,000 schools in the State in a single day.

Spearheaded by HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, the PTM united students, parents, teachers, school management committees, officials, donors, and alumni to bolster the State’s education system.

Held on Guru Purnima, the PTM at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kothacheruvu, Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai district, was attended by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who described schools as modern temples of knowledge, and urged collective responsibility to nurture them.

The PTM, the second major initiative under the TDP-led NDA government, marked an unprecedented effort, with Lokesh noting, “Never before has a parent-teacher meeting been conducted across the entire State in one day.”

Now, the Mega PTM 2.0 with over 2.3 crore participants in a single day is set for an entry into Guinness World Records.

Naidu, engaging directly with students, parents, and teachers, shared a personal anecdote about his wife Bhuvaneswari’s dedication to their son Lokesh’s education, ensuring his admission to prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Stanford.

He praised Lokesh, now HRD Minister, for taking the responsibility of shaping the future of Andhra Pradesh’s students.

Naidu emphasised his commitment to elevating government schools to compete with private institutions.