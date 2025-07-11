Over 150 ASI workers in Andhra face uncertainty after sudden job loss

GUNTUR: Over 150 casual workers under the Archaeological Survey of India’s (ASI) Amaravati Circle are facing a severe livelihood crisis after being verbally instructed not to report for duty, with no formal termination orders issued.

Many of these workers have served for over a decade—some up to 20 years—guarding and maintaining key heritage sites across the State, including the Amaravati Mahachaitya, Nagarjunakonda, Chandragiri Fort, Lepakshi, Gooty Fort, and others.

These casual employees, appointed on a muster roll basis, are spread across sub-circles such as Anantapur, Chandragiri, Ongole, Nagarjunakonda, Kadapa, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, and Kurnool. They earn between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000 per month. Since April 1, they have been unofficially told not to come to work, resulting in over four months without wages.

The move is reportedly in line with the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017, which prohibit new casual appointments, but the absence of formal communication has left workers in a state of uncertainty and distress.

“My service at Gooty Fort spans a decade. Since March, I’ve been told not to come. We kept reporting in hope, but there’s been no pay,” said Gaddam Amruth Kumar, 36. Telanganashetti Chudamani, 55, from Chandragiri Fort, said, “I’ve worked here for 20 years. Now I’m told I’m not needed. The new MTS recruits don’t understand the fragile nature of these monuments. We’ve risked our lives for their upkeep.”

Dr Jasti Veeranjaneyaulu, Chairman of the Amaravati Development Committee and National Vice President of the All India Panchayati Parishad (Delhi), submitted a petition to PM Narendra Modi at the PMO, urging immediate intervention. He highlighted that a file recommending their regularisation has been pending with the ASI Director General for over a year. The petition pointed out that other ASI circles across the country retained or regularised similar workers. “Why should Amaravati Circle be any different?” Veeranjaneyaulu questioned, urging the Centre to act swiftly.