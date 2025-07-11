Smart Kitchen set up to serve nutritious meals in Andhra Corporation High School

VIJAYAWADA: In a major step to improve the quality and hygiene of school Dokka Seethamma mid-day meals, a ‘Smart Kitchen’ has been established at the Municipal Corporation High School in Kadapa.

The initiative, led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, is aimed at serving safe and nutritious meals to students from 12 schools. It marks a pioneering move in the State government’s efforts to upgrade its educational infrastructure.

The concept was first proposed during a mega parent-teacher meeting last year, when the Kadapa district collector suggested the idea.

Pawan Kalyan responded by allocating funds from his personal resources, highlighting his commitment to educational and social welfare causes.

The Smart Kitchen is part of a larger education reform strategy under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh. The facility follows strict nutritional guidelines to ensure that meals are both healthy and appealing to students.

Kadapa District Collector Dr Sridhar Cherukuri oversaw the construction and implementation of the kitchen, which is expected to serve as a model for other schools across the State.

In a post on X on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan highlighted the initiative, calling it a step toward improving student welfare and educational outcomes.