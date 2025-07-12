High alert sounded in eight mandals as Godavari swells in Andhra

On the direction of Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) Ramulu Naik toured flood-prone areas Lachigudem and Gommugudem in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals and interacted with tribal residents. He informed them that a flood relief camp has been set up at Dacharam R&R Colony and urged residents to relocate to rehabilitation camp if water level crosses the warning mark.

Vetri Selvi said control rooms have been established in Kukkunur and Velerupadu, and a dedicated flood helpline—1800 233 1044—has been activated. Special officers have been deployed to oversee flood relief operations in the two mandals. DRDA Project Director R Vijayaraju, Skill Development Officer Jitendra, ZPP CEO Srihari, and Survey and Land Records Officer Ansari have been assigned to monitor the situation.

The ASR and Eluru district administrations have urged people to avoid venturing into the Godavari during floods. Pregnant women must be shifted to nearby community health centres, and DM&HOs have been instructed to stay on high alert. Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar advised all departments to work in coordination.