High alert sounded in eight mandals as Godavari swells in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Authorities on Friday issued a high alert in five tribal mandals of Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district and three mandals of Eluru district as water level in the Godavari River continues to rise at Bhadrachalam, Polavaram, and Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram.
Due to heavy inflows from the upper catchment area, water discharge was recorded at 7 lakh cusecs at Bhadrachalam and 5.5 lakh cusecs at both Polavaram and Dowleswaram. The flood level reached 38 feet at Bhadrachalam and 32.110 metres at the Polavaram project spillway. According to the barrage control room, the water level is expected to reach 40 feet at Bhadrachalam on Saturday. The first warning level is 43 feet. Boat operations to Papikondalu have been suspended from Gandi Pochamma and Pochavaram boating points in view of increasing floods.
On the direction of Eluru Collector K Vetri Selvi, Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) Ramulu Naik toured flood-prone areas Lachigudem and Gommugudem in Kukkunur and Velerupadu mandals and interacted with tribal residents. He informed them that a flood relief camp has been set up at Dacharam R&R Colony and urged residents to relocate to rehabilitation camp if water level crosses the warning mark.
Vetri Selvi said control rooms have been established in Kukkunur and Velerupadu, and a dedicated flood helpline—1800 233 1044—has been activated. Special officers have been deployed to oversee flood relief operations in the two mandals. DRDA Project Director R Vijayaraju, Skill Development Officer Jitendra, ZPP CEO Srihari, and Survey and Land Records Officer Ansari have been assigned to monitor the situation.
The ASR and Eluru district administrations have urged people to avoid venturing into the Godavari during floods. Pregnant women must be shifted to nearby community health centres, and DM&HOs have been instructed to stay on high alert. Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar advised all departments to work in coordination.